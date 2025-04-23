Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total transaction of $163,682.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,992,863.08. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,789.04 on Wednesday. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,433.06 and a twelve month high of $2,063.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,829.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,754.99.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

