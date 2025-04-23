Beck Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Beck Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,976,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $287,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.62. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

