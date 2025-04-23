Beck Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Beck Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMAR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BMAR stock opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $176.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

