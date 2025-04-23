Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DD stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.76. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

