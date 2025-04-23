Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $351.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $379.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.