Sirios Capital Management L P Purchases New Holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Peel Hunt raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.44.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 2.5 %

FLUT opened at $227.08 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,032.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,130.50. This represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

