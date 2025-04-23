Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) is Lead Edge Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lead Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,794,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares during the period. Remitly Global accounts for 13.7% of Lead Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of Remitly Global worth $40,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Remitly Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,674,000 after acquiring an additional 380,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Remitly Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,385,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,827,000 after purchasing an additional 150,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Remitly Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,528,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,666,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Remitly Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,169,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Remitly Global by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 128,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RELY opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.84 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Remitly Global from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Remitly Global from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Remitly Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In other news, insider Ankur Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,273.05. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $367,637.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,358,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,882,297.59. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,166 shares of company stock worth $1,133,685. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

