First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 4.3% of Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned 0.49% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $30,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 61,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

