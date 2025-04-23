Quantessence Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,047,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,455,000 after acquiring an additional 25,469 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 104,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, April 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.10.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $220.59 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.22 and its 200 day moving average is $267.90. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. This represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.