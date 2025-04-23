Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisbourg Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 191,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $219.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.70. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.72 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $1,673,221.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,096.95. The trade was a 25.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $309,455.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,817.31. The trade was a 31.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,986. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

