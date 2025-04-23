Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $40.31 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 107,149 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 2.8% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $40,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 34,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Amphenol by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 383,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 55,522 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amphenol by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd increased its holdings in Amphenol by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 3,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $65.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.76. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

