Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires 113 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Alta Advisers Ltd increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total value of $190,008.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,180,523.36. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,950 shares of company stock worth $518,499 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.67.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $258.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.96. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 66.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

