Candelo Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Candelo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,000. DT Midstream accounts for about 2.8% of Candelo Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $95.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DTM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DT Midstream from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.92 per share, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. This represents a 2.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

