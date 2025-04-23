Two Creeks Capital Management LP Makes New $24.29 Million Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 139,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,289,000. CDW makes up about 1.5% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CDW by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CDW by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in CDW by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $152.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $137.31 and a 52-week high of $248.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.47.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.38.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

