Hood River Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

Hood River Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,129,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771,688 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of QXO worth $49,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QXO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in QXO by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in QXO by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of QXO by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QXO by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QXO by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QXO stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. QXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $290.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.16.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

