Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 119,216 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Hood River Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 783,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,216 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $29,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Biohaven by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 129,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,559,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,990,000 after purchasing an additional 50,052 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 2,952.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on Biohaven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,707,798.37. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.33. Biohaven Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.29). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.