Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $54.56 Million Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,701 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $54,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 279.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 160,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after buying an additional 27,534 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,237,000. Finally, Flower City Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,450.09. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $139.13. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.