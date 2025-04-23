Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 390,832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,810,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Lumentum as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,600,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,962,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,415,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 524.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after buying an additional 347,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,581,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,799.84. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.14. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.29 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LITE. Northland Capmk raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

