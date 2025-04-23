Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 739,821 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Hood River Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,373,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 739,821 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $62,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $232,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,118,686.76. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $250,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,398,150.70. This represents a 0.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,600 over the last 90 days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

