Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys 112,481 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,481 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of The Ensign Group worth $40,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $259,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,299.50. The trade was a 7.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $96,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,258,536.96. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,486 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,714. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $122.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $158.45.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.