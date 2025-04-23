Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Purchased by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,470,951 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,335 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $71,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after buying an additional 106,895 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 178,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 102,701 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 90,451 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,379,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 67,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $3,806,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,723 shares in the company, valued at $54,872,380.86. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 15,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $921,223.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,040.75. The trade was a 22.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,318. Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

