Hood River Capital Management LLC Grows Position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $35,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,341,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,386,000 after buying an additional 1,391,167 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,059,000 after acquiring an additional 363,394 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,280,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 149,724 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,245,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,433,000 after buying an additional 90,914 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,022,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,464 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MLTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.32. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

