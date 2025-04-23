Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases 28,428 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 798,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the quarter. XPO accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $104,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in XPO by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at XPO

In other news, COO David J. Bates bought 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $96.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. Barclays dropped their price objective on XPO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on XPO from $147.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on XPO from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on XPO from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on XPO from $180.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.89.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

