Hood River Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,898,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,080 shares during the period. Scholar Rock accounts for 1.2% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $82,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 103.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 84,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 120,489 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth about $1,115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 68,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,541.60. This represents a 38.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 18,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $676,640.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,490,628.53. This trade represents a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,231 shares of company stock worth $9,056,086. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRRK

Scholar Rock Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60.

Scholar Rock Profile

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.