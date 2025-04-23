Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $189 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,464,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,193,700 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in 3M were worth $188,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $1,010,438.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,564.70. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $944,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,736.32. This represents a 55.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $136.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.82 and its 200 day moving average is $138.18. 3M has a 1 year low of $90.65 and a 1 year high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. 3M’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

