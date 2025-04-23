Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,653 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $145,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 32.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,776,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth $9,985,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,462.62. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock opened at $340.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $348.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.65. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $299.43 and a 52-week high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.38.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

