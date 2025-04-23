Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases 40,231 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,231 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of TTM Technologies worth $15,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 670.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 808.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,086.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,859.46. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $633,683.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,415.68. This represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,817 shares of company stock worth $1,316,006 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTMI opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

