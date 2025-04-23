Beck Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,679 shares during the period. Atlas Energy Solutions comprises 1.3% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AESI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of AESI stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $271.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.94 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 178.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $305,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 362,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,854,764.60. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 897,604 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,090. The trade was a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Articles

