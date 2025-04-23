Syon Capital LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Syon Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 703,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 457,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,241.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,526,000 after acquiring an additional 237,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,681,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $221.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.66 and its 200 day moving average is $216.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.62. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $198.62 and a 1 year high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

