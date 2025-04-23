BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.8% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of BlackRock worth $118,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total transaction of $408,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,656.40. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $887.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $748.02 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $926.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $984.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.81 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,077.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

