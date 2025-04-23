Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $28.72 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $28,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. CSM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $827.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $827.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $818.99. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $784.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

