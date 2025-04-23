Beck Capital Management LLC Sells 1,993 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXP)

Beck Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC owned about 5.63% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF in the fourth quarter worth $728,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

SIXP opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.51.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF (SIXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.