Beck Capital Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI)

Beck Capital Management LLC cut its stake in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter.

Get REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

FEPI opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.53 million, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.06. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.9437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.