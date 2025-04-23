GMT Capital Corp Invests $13.57 Million in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,734,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,566,000. Integra Resources comprises 0.7% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 9.33% of Integra Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Integra Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 96,060 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra Resources by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,765,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 4,366,962 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Integra Resources stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Integra Resources from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Integra Resources Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

