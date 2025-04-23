Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,824,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,368 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Toast were worth $66,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,938,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,108,000 after acquiring an additional 155,446 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 392,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 225,215 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,572,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Toast by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 129,058.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,074,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,466,000 after buying an additional 2,072,680 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Trading Up 3.3 %

Toast stock opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,412.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $42,324.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,644,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,177,717.28. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,833.78. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,770 shares of company stock worth $11,803,911. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

