Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.1% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,562,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,488 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,877,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,270,379,000 after acquiring an additional 231,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,602,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,031,632,000 after purchasing an additional 294,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,210,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,391,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,392,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,829,757,000 after buying an additional 1,102,166 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM opened at $151.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $128.86 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.66.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

