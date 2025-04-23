GMT Capital Corp Sells 957,482 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

GMT Capital Corp trimmed its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,527,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 957,482 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold accounts for 3.2% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $65,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Barclays PLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 46.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 29,933 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 68,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 50,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

