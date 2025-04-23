Natixis Acquires 3,337 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Natixis grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 7.4 %
NASDAQ SRPT opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average of $106.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on SRPT
Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics
In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sarepta Therapeutics
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.