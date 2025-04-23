Natixis Acquires 3,337 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Natixis grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average of $106.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

