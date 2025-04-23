TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Acquires 154 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.41.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,306.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,335.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,320.09. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total value of $27,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,046,584.64. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total value of $3,969,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,762,872. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,894 shares of company stock worth $167,450,256. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

