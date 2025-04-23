The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $511,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,492.50. This trade represents a 28.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $5,128,278.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 714,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,907,316.72. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMB. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.29%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

