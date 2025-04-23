Forum Financial Management LP Invests $254,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $138.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 146,105 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.46, for a total value of $21,836,853.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,911,518.16. The trade was a 22.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total transaction of $93,007.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,856.18. This trade represents a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,906 shares of company stock worth $24,671,530. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $101.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.29. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

