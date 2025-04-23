Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615,894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 370,311 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $117,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.