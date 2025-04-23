Best Dividend Stocks To Follow Now – April 20th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Exxon Mobil, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Ford Motor, and Philip Morris International are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. They offer investors a way to generate passive income while also potentially benefiting from long-term capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.64. 101,076,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,020,937. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $64.65.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.84. 17,830,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,965,746. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.75. The firm has a market cap of $462.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.42. 10,972,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,945,892. The company has a market cap of $379.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.93. 21,305,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,725,446. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $196.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.78. 8,474,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,005,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.47 and its 200-day moving average is $187.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The stock has a market cap of $305.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE:F traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. 129,148,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,782,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13.

Philip Morris International (PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

PM stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,543,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.03. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $92.94 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $253.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46.

