Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,833,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Moderna by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,664,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,469 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Moderna by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,766,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,006,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,169,000 after purchasing an additional 979,858 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,027,000 after purchasing an additional 700,458 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Barclays lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.23.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

