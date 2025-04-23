Promising Defense Stocks To Research – April 20th

Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Citigroup, General Electric, and RTX are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that produce products and services for national security, such as military equipment, aerospace technology, and cybersecurity solutions. They are often considered stable investments because government defense spending tends to remain consistent even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,213,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072,137. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.11. Boeing has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $196.95. The firm has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

LMT traded down $13.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $463.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,051,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,929. The firm has a market cap of $108.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.52.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,653,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,424,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.98.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.88. 4,927,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,436,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.50. General Electric has a 1 year low of $148.83 and a 1 year high of $214.21.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.89. 5,208,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,464,237. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $136.17.

