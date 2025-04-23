Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.96% of Nexstar Media Group worth $96,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $685,700.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,601.90. This trade represents a 41.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $219,917.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,409.75. This trade represents a 23.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,105 shares of company stock worth $6,722,463 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.43.

NXST opened at $150.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.32 and a one year high of $191.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

