Richmond Hill Investments LLC Grows Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Richmond Hill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,398 shares during the quarter. ACV Auctions makes up about 5.2% of Richmond Hill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Richmond Hill Investments LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $13,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. TFJ Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth about $6,145,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ACV Auctions by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth $13,549,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,353,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,829,000 after purchasing an additional 83,998 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $304,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,354 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,145.58. This represents a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $5,342,139.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,821,193 shares in the company, valued at $43,277,100.62. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,849,140. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACVA

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $159.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.