Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $88.88 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

