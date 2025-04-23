Symmetry Investments LP Acquires Shares of 3,672 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $502.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $533.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.19. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

