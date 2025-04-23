CSM Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $801,000. BFI Infinity Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 189,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWG stock opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

